United Children and Family Head Start looking for full time Class Room Substitue

DETROIT - Job Title
Class Room Substitute
Company Name
United Children and Family Head Start
Location
9641 Harper Avenue, Detroit, MI 48213
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
The Class Room Substitue assists the teacher with class room operation including planning, carrying out activities, and maintaining a nurturing and developmentally appropriate class room. Together with the teacher, makes home visits and conducts parent-teacher conferences.
Repsonsibilities and Duties
UNDER THE GENERAL SUPERVISION OF THE TEACHER:
- Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and other regulations
- Implement program plans, policies and procedures for providing education and early childhood development services
- Maintain a positive, calm attitude and a pleasant soothing voice, and model this attitude for parents and others working or volunteering in the program
- Assist in arranging classroom environment to accommodate a variety of children's needs and strengths, and to stimulate learning across all domains of development
- Provide an environment of acceptance that supports and respects gender, culture, language, ethnicity and family composition
- Participate in the development and implementation of lesson plans that are consistent with Head Start Child Development and Early Learning Framework and school readiness goals
- Supports each child's individual pattern of development and learning
- Provides for the development of cognitive skills
- Integrates all educational aspects of the health, nutrition, and mental health services into program activities
- Helps children develop emotional security in social relationships
- Encourages self-awareness
- Helps each child develop feelings of competence, self-esteem, and positive attitudes toward learning
- Be inclusive of children with disabilities, implementing the child's individual education plan (IEP)
- Regularly and continually observe and record children's behavior and progress in order to help in the design of activities that support individual developmental levels
- Share observation and ongoing assessment information for incorporation into lesson planning
- Assist in providing a balanced daily program of child-initiated and adult-directed activities including individual and small group activities, both indoors and outdoors
- Assists in maintaining child files utilizing computerized child tracking system
- Maintain confidentiality of information
- Assist with recruitment and enrollment of children
- Where appropriate, represent the organization to the external market, as well as internally through the application of the community relations and marketing activities
Qualifications and Skills
- Ability to set learning goals and plan learning experiences
- Ability to demonstrate effective teaching practices which include observation, analysis, planning and documentation
- Demonstrate communication, professionalism , and leadership
- Technical Skills
- Teamwork
How to apply
Submit letter of interest, resume and three (3) references to:
United Children and Family Head Start, 9641 Harper Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48213
Attention: Human Resources Administrator
