United Children and Family Head Start looking for full time Class Room Substitute

DETROIT - Job Title

Class Room Substitute

Company Name

United Children and Family Head Start

Location

9641 Harper Avenue, Detroit, MI 48213

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

The Class Room Substitute assists the teacher with class room operation including planning, carrying out activities, and maintaining a nurturing and developmentally appropriate class room. Together with the teacher, makes home visits and conducts parent-teacher conferences.

Repsonsibilities and Duties

UNDER THE GENERAL SUPERVISION OF THE TEACHER:

Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and other regulations

Implement program plans, policies and procedures for providing education and early childhood development services

Maintain a positive, calm attitude and a pleasant soothing voice, and model this attitude for parents and others working or volunteering in the program

Assist in arranging classroom environment to accommodate a variety of children's needs and strengths, and to stimulate learning across all domains of development

Provide an environment of acceptance that supports and respects gender, culture, language, ethnicity and family composition

Participate in the development and implementation of lesson plans that are consistent with Head Start Child Development and Early Learning Framework and school readiness goals

Supports each child's individual pattern of development and learning

Provides for the development of cognitive skills

Integrates all educational aspects of the health, nutrition, and mental health services into program activities

Helps children develop emotional security in social relationships

Encourages self-awareness

Helps each child develop feelings of competence, self-esteem, and positive attitudes toward learning

Be inclusive of children with disabilities, implementing the child's individual education plan (IEP)

Regularly and continually observe and record children's behavior and progress in order to help in the design of activities that support individual developmental levels

Share observation and ongoing assessment information for incorporation into lesson planning

Assist in providing a balanced daily program of child-initiated and adult-directed activities including individual and small group activities, both indoors and outdoors

Assists in maintaining child files utilizing computerized child tracking system

Maintain confidentiality of information

Assist with recruitment and enrollment of children

Where appropriate, represent the organization to the external market, as well as internally through the application of the community relations and marketing activities

Qualifications and Skills

Ability to set learning goals and plan learning experiences

Ability to demonstrate effective teaching practices which include observation, analysis, planning and documentation

Demonstrate communication, professionalism , and leadership

Technical Skills

Teamwork

How to apply

Submit letter of interest, resume and three (3) references to:

United Children and Family Head Start, 9641 Harper Avenue

Detroit, Michigan 48213

Attention: Human Resources Administrator

