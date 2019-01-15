United Children and Family Head Start looking for full-time Infant/Toddler Teacher

DETROIT - Job Title
Infant/Toddler Teacher
Location
9641 Harper Ave., Detroit, MI
Company Name
United Children and Family Head Start
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Sumary
The Infant and Toddler Teacher is responsible for the efficient and effective operation of the classroom including, planning, carrying out activities, and maintaining a classroom environment that is nurturing, consistent, supportive and developmentally appropriate; Individualizes learning experiences for children and fully engages parents in the program. Supervises children, classroom volunteers and other classroom teacher, makes home visits, and conducts parent-teacher confrences.
Responsiblilities and Duties:
- Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and Other Regulations
- Implement program plans, policies and procedures for providing education and early childhood development services
- Maintains a postive, calm attitude and a pleasant, soothing voice
- Greet infants and their parents with warmth and enthusiasm
- Talk, sing, and read to infants frequently
- Responds quickly to infants; cries or calls of distress
- Responds consistently to infants' needs for food and comfort
- Tends to children's personal hygiene needs
- Observes children to detect signs of illness, injury, abuse, neglect and emotional disturbance
- Put into practice theories and sound principles of early childhood
- Administer developmental screenings and ongoing assessments of each infant and toddler to determine motor, language, social, cognitive perceptual and emotional skills
- Include parents in the process of ongoing assessment
- Maintains an open, friendly and cooperative relationship with each child and family
- Arrange classroom environment to accommodate a variety of children's needs and strengths, and to stimulate learning across all domains of development
- Provide an environment of acceptance that supports and respects gender, culture, language, ethnicity, and family composition
- Develop and implement lessons plans tha tare consistent with the Head Start Child Development and Early Learning Framework and school readiness goals
- Be inclusive of children with disabilities, implementing the child's individual education plan (IEP)
- Regularly and continually observe an record children's behavior and progress in order to help in the design of activities that support individual developmental level
- Provide a balanced daily program of child-initiated and adult-directed activities including individual and small group activities, both indoors and outdoors
- Review and analyze data on child outcomes
- Embrace the role of the parent as the primary educator of the child and promote attachment between parent and child
- Involve parents in transition activities
- Keep Center Supervisor informed of child issues
- Maintain child files utilizing computerized child tracking system
- Maintain confidentiality of information
- Assist with recruitment and enrollment of children
- Conduct two (2) home visits, and two (2) parent-teacher conferences for each child each program year
Qualifications and Skills
Minimum education requirement is a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential in Early Childhood Development with a focus on infant and toddler development and be willing to enroll in a degree program in Early Childhood Education or Child Development to be completed within two years of employment. Must be physically capable of performing duties of the classification. Must be able to read,write and communicate in Standard English. Must be able to demonstrate ability to work with diverse populations. Must have a valid Michigan Driver's License
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Effective Teaching Practices
- Content Area Domain
- Learning Environments
- Observation
- Analysis, Planning and Documentation
- Theories of child development and early learning
- Professionalism/Leadership
- Computer Proficiency
How to Apply:
Submit letter of interest, resume, and three (3) references to:
United Children and Family Head Start, 9641 Harpe Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48213
Attention: Human Resources Administrator
OR e-mail resume to: http://mailto:mgould@ucfhs.org
