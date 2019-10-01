United Children and Family Head Start seeks Fiscal Administrator

Job Title
Fiscal Administrator
Company Name
United Children and Family Head Start
Location
Detroit, MI 48213
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
- Provide both operational and programmatic support to the organization.
- Supervise the Fiscal Unit.
- Assist Operations on all strategic and tactical matters as they relate to budget management, cost benefit analysis, forecasting needs and securing of new funding.
- Oversee all facets of accounting operations including accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, budgets, and forecasts.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and other Regulations
- Attend policy group meetings as requested by the Executive Director serving as a resource or trainer being the lead staff on the Finance/Budget Committee
- Formulate current and long-range programs, plans, and policies for Fiscal Operations
- Establish and implement systems to ensure that timely and accurate fiscal information is provided
- Establish and maintain efficient and effective record-keeping systems
- Establish and maintain efficient and effective reporting systems
- Participate in annual self-assessment of effectiveness and progress in meeting program goals and objectives
- Establish and implement procedures for the ongoing monitoring of Head Start fiscal operations
- Assist the Executive Director and Human Resources Administrator to establish and maintain an organization structure
- Work with the Human Resources Administrator to ensure the recruitment and selection of well-qualified staff
- Work with the Executive Director on the strategic vision
- Assist the Executive Director in identifying new funding opportunities, the drafting of prospective programmatic budgets, and determining cost effectiveness of prospective service delivery
- Support the Executive Director to ensure programmatic success through cost analysis support, and compliance with all contractual and programmatic requirements
- Participate in the development, interpretation, evaluation, and recommendation of policies, procedures, rules, and regulations
- Lead the review of budget requests for conformance of program direction and recommend appropriate allocations
- Summarize data setting forth current, long term financial trends
- Lead the compilation and preparation of data for financial studies; Interpret executive budget recommendations to policy committee
- Evaluate legislative bills for their program and fiscal implications; Oversee all purchasing activity
- Monitor payroll activities
- Oversee the development and monitoring of organizational and contract/ grant budgets
- Monitor banking activities of the organization
- Ensure adequate cash flow to meet the organization's needs
- Assist with investigating cost-effective benefit plans and other fringe benefits
- Oversee Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable
- Oversee business insurance plans and health care coverage analysis
- Oversee the maintenance of the inventory of all fixed assets
- Assess the benefits of all prospective contracts
- Develop, monitor, evaluate, and report on financial control programs and procedures
- Develop and maintain accurate charts of accounts
- Initiate and direct cost studies and comparative analysis of alternative operating strategies
- Assist in the resolution of audit exceptions and the implementation of auditors' recommendations
- Maintain records, prepare reports, and compose correspondence k
- Train the Program Specialists, policy group and other staff on raising awareness and knowledge of financial management matters
- Manage Fiscal staff including; Communicate agency and Fiscal goals to the Fiscal team through staff meetings;
- Train the Fiscal staff
- Evaluate and verify employee performance
- Complete necessary performance assessments of Fiscal staff; Where appropriate, represent the organization to the external market as well as internally
- Expand outreach efforts and referral networks to ensure effective partnerships are formed
- Attend community group meetings
- Perform other related duties incidental to the work described in this job description as may be assigned or delegated.
Qualifications and Skills
Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance, or Business Administration from an accredited college or university, Master's Degree preferred. Five or more years of financial experience and management experience with the day-today financial operations of an organization.
How to apply
Submit a resume to: United Children and Family Head Start, 9641 Harper Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48213, Attention: Human Resources Administrator
