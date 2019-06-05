United Shore in Pontiac to hold job fair as company plans to expand

PONTIAC, Mich. - With Quicken Loans in Downtown Detroit, Flagstar in Troy and United Shore now in Pontiac, southeast Michigan has become a home to the nation's top mortgage companies.

United Shore recently expanded into a massive facility, previously owned by Hewlett Packard, and General Motors before that. The company said it plans to keep growing.

United Shore has already hired 1,400 people this year alone and they don't have any plan to slow down.

The company is looking for people with a good work ethic to be part of its team.

If you think you have the qualities they're looking for United Shore is holding a job fair on June 26 from 6 until 8 p.m.

They plan on hiring 900 people for positions across the board.

