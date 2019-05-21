University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry seeking full time clinical staff dental assistant

Job Title
Clinic Staff Dental Assistant
Company Name
University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry
Location
2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Job Type
Full time, hourly
Job Summary
Must be adept in assisting all areas of clinical dentistry including periodental, pediatric, oral surgery, edodontic and general dentistry
Reponsabilities and Duties
1. Perform chairside assiting duties as they relate to each specific clinical area including exposing/processing digital x-rays, dental/perio chating, using electronic health records and following proper infection control procedures and OSHA guidelines
Qualifications and Skills
- Must have current CPR certification and Radiology Certificate.
- Must have manual dexterity to perform 4-handed dentistry and be able to move about the building to escort patients and from the operatory.
How to apply
Go to https://udmercy.peopleadmin.com/
