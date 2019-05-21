University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry seeking full time clinical staff dental assistant

Job Title

Clinic Staff Dental Assistant

Company Name

University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry

Location

2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Job Type

Full time, hourly

Job Summary

Must be adept in assisting all areas of clinical dentistry including periodental, pediatric, oral surgery, edodontic and general dentistry

Reponsabilities and Duties

1. Perform chairside assiting duties as they relate to each specific clinical area including exposing/processing digital x-rays, dental/perio chating, using electronic health records and following proper infection control procedures and OSHA guidelines

Qualifications and Skills

Must have current CPR certification and Radiology Certificate.

Must have manual dexterity to perform 4-handed dentistry and be able to move about the building to escort patients and from the operatory.

How to apply

Go to https://udmercy.peopleadmin.com/

