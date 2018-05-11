University of Michigan searching for residents of Detroit to be door-to-door Canvassers

Job Title

Door-to-door Canvasser

More Headlines

Company Name

University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part-time, temporary

Job Summary

The Detroit Metro Area Community Survey collects residents' opinions about the city and their neighborhoods to help public agencies and nonprofits prioritize investments that improve the community's quality of life. The survey is run by the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research and Ford School for Public Policy. We're piloting a new survey-gathering approach that we hope to expand citywide. Residents will be teamed up with UM students to go door-to-door in the neighborhood letting people know about the survey and helping them connect to it online. What we need is your smiling face to help convince people to participate!

We expect this pilot to include about 25 hours of canvassing and training. The pay is pretty good: $20/hour!

Qualifications and Skills

This is straightforward but important work. We're looking for dependable, good-hearted people. No experience is required, but there are a few parameters:

Must be a resident of the City of Detroit. Bonus points if you live in or near MorningSide!

Must be over 18, and possess either a high school degree or GED

Must be available for flexible shifts weekday evenings (4-8 pm) and Saturday afternoons (noon to 5 pm) in June and July (July 4th excluded).

Must be available for a (paid) training session scheduled to be held in downtown Detroit, Thursday June 22, from noon – 4 pm.

Must be comfortable knocking on doors of strangers, on potentially unfamiliar streets.

Must be able to appreciate and respect the importance of confidentiality.

How to apply

First: Read the Full Job Description (PDF)

Second: Contact Elizabeth Phillips, our project manager at ehp@umich.edu or by phone at 734-764-0466 to let us know you're interested.

Liz will do a quick assessment and if you're a good fit, she'll invite you to fill out a formal application.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.