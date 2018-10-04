UPS holding hiring fair in Detroit ahead of holiday shipping season

The United Parcel Service will be holding a national hiring day in October to meet the expectations of the holiday shipping season, the company announced Thursday.

UPS is launching their first national hiring day to be held Friday, October 19. The company is calling it UPS Brown Friday.

Nearly 170 hiring events will be occurring across the country, including in Detroit, the company said. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet directly with UPS and be hired as a seasonal employee on the spot.

The hiring day is part of UPS's push to hire 100,000 seasonal workers in anticipation of the holidays. The company says their package volume more than doubles during the holiday shipping season.

Jobs seekers can find more information and apply at jobs-ups.com/.

