US Farathane job fair is April 5 in Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills, Mich.
Hourly
US Farathane Job Fair
Hosted by Express Employment Professionals
Express Employment has partnered with US Farathane's Auburn Hills location to hire 50 Plastic Injection Mold Operators!! US Farathane has been a leading source of plastics manufacturing, supplying the automotive industry for over 40 years.
NO MANUFACTURING EXPERIENCE IS NEEDED!
ENTRY-LEVEL CANDIDATES WELCOME!
IMMEDIATE STARTS!
JobFair
Thursday, April 5th
9:00 a.m. - Noon
Express Employment Professionals
811 E. South Blvd
Suite 210
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
- 2nd Shift - 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - $11.45/hr
- 3rd Shift - 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. - $12.75/hr
Operation of plastic injection machine. Visual inspection of parts checking for flash.
Qualified candidates will have:
- Proven attendance record
- Positive attitude and willingness to learn
- Ability to pass basic skills test
Please bring the following with you to OPEN INTERVIEWS on Thursday, April 5th from 9:00 a.m. to Noon:
- Updated resume
- 2 forms of identification
