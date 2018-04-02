Jobs

US Farathane job fair is April 5 in Auburn Hills

US Farathane hosted by Express Employment Professionals

Location

Auburn Hills, Mich. 

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

US Farathane Job Fair 

Hosted by Express Employment Professionals 

Express Employment has partnered with US Farathane's Auburn Hills location to hire 50 Plastic Injection Mold Operators!! US Farathane has been a leading source of plastics manufacturing, supplying the automotive industry for over 40 years. 

NO MANUFACTURING EXPERIENCE IS NEEDED! 

ENTRY-LEVEL CANDIDATES WELCOME! 

IMMEDIATE STARTS! 

JobFair 
Thursday, April 5th 
9:00 a.m. - Noon 


Express Employment Professionals 
811 E. South Blvd 
Suite 210 
Rochester Hills, MI 48307 

 

  • 2nd Shift - 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - $11.45/hr 
  • 3rd Shift - 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. - $12.75/hr 

Responsibilities and Duties

Operation of plastic injection machine. Visual inspection of parts checking for flash. 

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified candidates will have: 

  • Proven attendance record 
  • Positive attitude and willingness to learn 
  • Ability to pass basic skills test 

How to apply

Please bring the following with you to OPEN INTERVIEWS on Thursday, April 5th from 9:00 a.m. to Noon:

  • Updated resume 
  • 2 forms of identification 

