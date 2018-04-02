US Farathane job fair is April 5 in Auburn Hills

US Farathane hosted by Express Employment Professionals

Location

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

US Farathane Job Fair

Hosted by Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment has partnered with US Farathane's Auburn Hills location to hire 50 Plastic Injection Mold Operators!! US Farathane has been a leading source of plastics manufacturing, supplying the automotive industry for over 40 years.

NO MANUFACTURING EXPERIENCE IS NEEDED!

ENTRY-LEVEL CANDIDATES WELCOME!

IMMEDIATE STARTS!

JobFair

Thursday, April 5th

9:00 a.m. - Noon



Express Employment Professionals

811 E. South Blvd

Suite 210

Rochester Hills, MI 48307

2nd Shift - 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - $11.45/hr

3rd Shift - 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. - $12.75/hr

Responsibilities and Duties

Operation of plastic injection machine. Visual inspection of parts checking for flash.

Qualifications and Skills

Qualified candidates will have:

Proven attendance record

Positive attitude and willingness to learn

Ability to pass basic skills test

How to apply

Please bring the following with you to OPEN INTERVIEWS on Thursday, April 5th from 9:00 a.m. to Noon:

Updated resume

2 forms of identification

