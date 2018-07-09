Utica Community Schools looking for Lead Preschool Teachers

Job Title

Utica Community Schools Early Childhood Programs

Sterling Heights, Shelby Township, Utica and Macomb

Hourly, Part Time

Lead Preschool Teacher for our tuition based program is responsible for the planning, supervision, and implementation of a developmentally appropriate early childhood classroom in order to meet the social, emotional, intellectual and physical needs of the children.

Teacher needs to be a team player, enthusiastic and nurturing with at least one year experience as a lead teacher.

Hours will be Monday - Friday, approximately 20-29 hours a week.

Overseeing the planning, implementation and evaluation of the classroom program and child Assessment through Creative Curriculum.

Overseeing care giving staff for a specific group of children and overall care and supervision of children.

Maintain a positive and appropriate educational program that meets the social, emotional, physical and intellectual needs of the children within their care.

Develop and implement age appropriate lesson plans for the children in your care.

Assure that all State of Michigan licensing rules are being followed in your classroom.

Communicate on a daily basis with parents.

Train and lead assistant teachers in your classroom

Provide children with a consistent classroom routine.

Implement experiential learning activities advancing the intellectual and emotional competence of preschoolers.

Provide positive guidance and discipline supporting children as they acquire readiness skills for kindergarten and beyond.

Frequently lift or move weight as in lifting, carrying or holding children up to 60 lbs

Repetitively bend, stretch and stoop

Work with children on the floor

Fully maintain sight and sound child supervision

Perform light cleaning duties

Other duties as assigned

Lead caregivers shall meet one of the following qualifications:

12 Credit Hours in Early Childhood or 18 CEU's

Valid CDA

Associates Degree in Early Childhood

Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood or closely related field

All applicants must apply online at https://jobs.uticak12.org.

Please scan and upload your letter of application, resume, transcripts, credentials, letters of recommendation and certificates (if applicable) to your online application.

