Valet Driver needed at historic Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Detroit

Job Title
Valet Driver
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Hourly, Part or Full-Time
Job Summary
As a Valet Driver, you are responsible for providing a personal vehicle parking and retrieval service for guests while offering excellent customer service. Valet attendants stand in front of the location, obtain keys from drivers, help with any items or luggage and then drive the car to a parking lot, or parking space near the establishment. When the car owner returns, valets run to retrieve the car and help them get in their car.
This position will be located at the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Detroit, MI. The rate of pay is $7.70 per hour plus tips.
Responsibilities and Duties
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
- Park and retrieve cars
- Greet customers in a courteous manner
- The person in this position frequently communicates with customers and staff who have general inquiries about parking, parking locations, and customer service inquires.
- Manage the valet podium
- Organize vehicles
- Manage parking area (barricades, directing traffic, calling cabs, and etc.)
- Hand out claim tickets
- Manage keys
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be 18 Years of Age
- Valid Driver's License
- 7-Year Criminal Background Check, driving history and pre-employment drug screen.
How to apply
Please send an up to date resume to eanderson@premierparking.com or apply online at https://www.premierparking.com/application/.
