Valet Driver needed at historic Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Detroit

Job Title

Valet Driver

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Hourly, Part or Full-Time

Job Summary

As a Valet Driver, you are responsible for providing a personal vehicle parking and retrieval service for guests while offering excellent customer service. Valet attendants stand in front of the location, obtain keys from drivers, help with any items or luggage and then drive the car to a parking lot, or parking space near the establishment. When the car owner returns, valets run to retrieve the car and help them get in their car.

This position will be located at the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Detroit, MI. The rate of pay is $7.70 per hour plus tips.

Responsibilities and Duties

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Park and retrieve cars

Greet customers in a courteous manner

The person in this position frequently communicates with customers and staff who have general inquiries about parking, parking locations, and customer service inquires.

Manage the valet podium

Organize vehicles

Manage parking area (barricades, directing traffic, calling cabs, and etc.)

Hand out claim tickets

Manage keys

Qualifications and Skills

Must be 18 Years of Age

Valid Driver's License

7-Year Criminal Background Check, driving history and pre-employment drug screen.

How to apply

Please send an up to date resume to eanderson@premierparking.com or apply online at https://www.premierparking.com/application/.

