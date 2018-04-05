Vehicle Claims Associate needed at Concentrix in Southfield

Job Title

Vehicle Claims Associate

Company Name

Concentrix

Location

Southfield, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Claims Associate manages the successful completion of both goodwill and legal compliance vehicle repurchase claims. These claims require a high level of attention to detail along with strong experience in leveraging multiple communication channels to aid in the completion of assigned claims.

Working with the Sr. Claims Associate, this position is responsible for successfully resolving case escalations, client requests, and report delivery, managing multiple deliverables at one time. Proactively, the Claims Representative works closely with other internal departments to ensure program success.

Responsibilities and Duties

Proactively addresses customer concerns via email and phone using professionalism, problem solving skills and exemplary customer service.

Manages a workload of 50+ cases at various stages of the claim lifecycle

Accesses and updates secured or sensitive data in internal and external databases.

Maintains professional relationships with customers and business partners (both internal and external)

Processes, approves or denies claims in accordance with OEM program guidelines.

Ensures Personally Identifiable Information (PII) secured at all times.

Utilizes program tools and reports to identify status of claim documentation received and processed within OEM program metrics.

Demonstrates a keen understanding of the following processes: Interpreting customer finance contracts Interpreting State Lemon Law guidelines Transportation logistics Completing State mandated documentation for vehicle ownership transfers

Understands the program, process and client requirements; database understanding and on-line access

Proactively identifies case escalations, as required, appropriate parties.

Proactively completes follow-up on existing claims and closes claims within OEM program metrics.

Able to navigate computer programs through multiple screens.

Understands and applies policies and procedures associated within the department.

May perform some outbound follow up, as required.

Reads and researches relevant materials and resources to stay current with program knowledge

Completes detailed report proofing in a timely manner.

Additional duties as assigned by Management.

Maintains confidentiality at all times.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's Degree from accredited institution in one of the following areas or can demonstrate minimum of 4 years of relevant experience: Communications, Organization Management, Accounting

Must be proficient in basic computer and windows-based applications including web navigation.

Experience / Skill:

Minimum 4 Years of experience in customer relations (non-retail or food service).

Experience working with Automotive Dealerships is an asset.

General data entry and ability to use the following software packages: Microsoft Internet Explorer, Word, Excel and Outlook.

Ability to be able to sort and filter in Excel.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills to review and trouble shoot data, reporting and incentive claim processing and payment history.

Must be flexible, detail oriented, organized, able to multi-task, analyze data and dealer concerns and possesses strong customer service and communication (written and verbal) skills.

Problem-solving skills, detail oriented with an ability to work independently and under pressure. Must be a self-starter able to prioritize tasks, to meet deadlines and production schedules.

