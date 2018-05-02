Vista Maria hiring Youth Counselor in Dearborn Heights

Job Title

Youth Counselor

Company Name

Vista Maria

Location

Dearborn Heights

Job Type

Full-time

Job Summary

In accordance with the Agency's Mission Statement, Code of Ethics, policy and procedures, State of MI licensing, and COA standards, the Youth Counselor is responsible for providing direct supervision and treatment services to all residents as required providing a safe, secure, healthy and therapeutic environment.

Responsibilities and Duties

Plans and organizes work to meet all job requirements according to Agency and COA standards, licensing, and funding requirements.

Works cooperatively and in collaboration with other Vista Maria staff and representatives of other agencies.

Keeps supervisor informed on progress and performance goals as well as being a role model for the residents and staff.

Regularly prepares for and participates in supervision/unit//team and all other agency meetings as required.

Communicates observations and pertinent information to the Supervisor/Program Manager/Therapist as warranted.

Implements and monitors continuous quality improvement methods including acting as an agent to executed positive and proactive change where appropriate.

Attends and seeks out training to enhance professional development.

Contributes to the team on a daily basis and encourages staff morale.

Provides 100% of direct supervision and observation of the residents while on the floor, in school and activities as well as knowing the whereabouts of residents at all times.

Displays awareness of resident's behavior and utilizes the proper intervention and appropriate consequences.

Transports residents to visits, appointments, privileged outings and/or court as assigned.

Leads/co-facilitates group and recreational therapy to share suggestions and ideas with co-workers as well as participates with residents to encourage resident participation.

Assures safety, security and sanitation standards are maintained in all work areas.

Completes daily routine and paperwork such as behavior sheets, observation notes, communication log, incident reports, as well as facilitating and/or participation in floor activities, etc.

Responsible for completing all assigned accountabilities and casework which includes a minimum 30-60 minutes of individual counseling per week, case logs, reports and/or assessments, behavioral contracts, PPR (Permanency Planning Review) forms, progress calls, and all other assigned accountabilities on time and thoroughly.

Participates in assisting residents in developing community relation skills (i.e. job hunting, outings, and community-based services – PRIMARILY IN THE VISTA PROGRAM.

Provides backup services and assistance to other units/programs when needed.

Completes all other related tasks as required or assigned by Supervisor and/or Program Manager.

Other (school) Duties:

Ensures that residents are prepared and on time.

Monitors classroom/hallway professionally.

Monitors and assists in transporting of residents to and from class/school.

Communicate and assist teachers/co-workers professionally as needed.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree in the appropriate Human Services field from an accredited school or the equivalent in education and/or experience.

Ability to successfully pass medical and physical stamina examination in accordance with licensing and/or contract requirements.

Demonstrated proficiency in basic computer skills.

Demonstrated ability to interact positively in a culturally diverse environment.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communication skills.

Valid MI driver's license without relevant restrictions.

How to apply

Send Resume to: jobs@vistamaria.org

Fax: 313-441-1685

