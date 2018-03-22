Wahlburgers hiring for dozens of positions at new Downriver location

Calling all Downriver Wahlburgers fans! The national restaurant chain is now hiring friendly, fun, and dedicated individuals for their second Michigan location, opening soon in Taylor, Michigan.

Wahlburgers is now accepting applications and scheduling interviews to fill the following positions for their brand-new location:

● Managers

● Hosts

● Bartenders

● Servers

● Server assistants

● All kitchen positions

Interested applicants can apply online on the Wahlburgers website by selecting “Taylor” in the location drop-down menu.

“We have gotten so much love at our Detroit Wahlburgers restaurant, and now we’re excited to expand our regional presence and give back to the Downriver community,” said Curtis Nordeen, COO, Wahlburgers Midwest Franchise Group. “Wahlburgers is truly a family organization, and we can’t wait to bring new team members on board who will share that same heart and hospitality with our guests in this new location.”

Wahlburgers is a working class organization, rooted at a family’s kitchen table where the only star is the food and the music is laughter and stories. The restaurant offers competitive wages, opportunities for growth and a fun and exciting work atmosphere. Wahlburgers is an equal opportunity employer.

