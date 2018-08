Job Title

Many Positions Open

Company Name

Wayne County Government

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time - Permanent

Job Summary

Many jobs open from Mechanics, Tree Trimmers, Equipment Drivers, Finance, Accounting, Court Clerks, Construction Supervisors and more!

Responsibilities and Duties

Various responsibilities and duties

How to apply

Click here to see a list of open jobs and to apply online.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.