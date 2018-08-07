Wayne County Government hiring Paralegal in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Paralegal

Wayne County Government

Detroit Metro Area

Full Time - Permanent

In the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Paralegals assist attorneys and may conduct legal research and determine the appropriate criminal justice program for which a suspect or defendant may qualify (such as diversion, repeat offenders, revocation and re-sentencing, etc.); assist in maintaining the offices' warrant manual referencing descriptions and text of M.C.L.A. charges; and maintain statistics or special assignments cases.

Paralegals may also perform general office duties such as filing, copying, and faxing, screening mail, answering phones, making appointments etc., Paralegals use Word, Excel and Power Point, assist in case preparation, e.g. interview witnesses, prepare trial binder, compile jury instructions, and redact discovery materials.

Other duties may include typing and transcribing briefs, pleadings, summons, complaints, motions, subpoenas and other legal documents; assembling documents and exhibits for court cases; editing contents and formats of reports, testimony, rulings, drafts, etc.

This job pays $34,252 annually

Looking for an enthusiastic and outgoing individual(s) that enjoys a fast paced environment with the following qualifications:

A paralegal certificate and four years of full-time paid legal experience, which includes the preparation and drafting of legal documents, in a law firm or legal department. OR

An Associates Degree from an accredited school in Paralegal Studies/Legal Administration: and three years full time paid legal experience, in a law firm or legal department; OR

A Bachelor's Degree from an accredited school and one year full time paid paralegal/Legal Assistant experience in a law firm or legal department; OR

A Bachelor's Degree from an accredited school and a paralegal certificate; OR

A Bachelor's Degree from an accredited school in Paralegal Studies/Legal Administration; OR

A Juris Doctor degree from an accredited Law School.

