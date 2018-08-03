Wayne County Government hiring Tree Trimmers

Job Title

Tree Trimmers

Company Name

Wayne County Government

Location

Various in Wayne County

Job Type

Full Time - Permanent

Job Summary

Employees in this class trim, cultivate, repair, remove and transplant trees and shrubs and apply pesticide. This requires extensive climbing, use of ropes, ladders, aerial lifts, and a variety of tools used in forestry work.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application and appointment, qualified candidates must have all of the following:

At least two years of experience within the last five years trimming trees, bushes and other types of brush (Part-time experience will be acceptable and must be performing the above duties for 4160 hours)

A valid State of Michigan Commercial Driver's License (CDL) with a "B" designation and Air Brakes Certification

An acceptable safe driving record

Special conditions

Applicants must be able to do extensive climbing to various heights and work in adverse weather conditions.

Appointees within the first four months of their probationary period must provide documentation that they have certification with the State of Michigan as a Pesticide Applicator with Category 6 (right-of-way).

Appointees within the first six months of their probationary period must receive MIOSHA Aerial Lift certification and must also pass the Tree Trimmer climbing exam covering tree-climbing ability (including climbing into a tree of variable heights, going out on the limb using proper rope and knot techniques and coming down from the tree safely).

If the Pesticide Applicator certification is not received and maintained, or the aerial lift certification is not received, or the employee does not successfully pass the tree climbing test within six months of hire, the employee will be removed from the Tree Trimmer position pursuant to the Department of Personnel/Human Resources and Department of Public Services procedures.

Types of tests

A Written test (70%) will be administered covering knowledge of tree biology, tree identification, pruning concepts and techniques, tree planting, climbing and safety techniques.

A Performance test (30%) will be administered and will include the basic skills and abilities to perform the duties of the Tree Trimmer position.

Candidates must pass all tests in order to be placed on the eligibility list.

How to apply

Apply here. Good Luck!

