Wayne County Government looking for Mechanics in Romulus

Job Title

Mechanics

Company Name

Wayne County Government

Location

Romulus

Job Type

Full Time - Permanent

Job Summary

$45,969 Annually plus benefits such as, Paid Time Off, Health Benefits, Vision, Dental, Retirement Plan.

Equipment Repair Specialists work under general supervision in the Equipment Division of the Department of Public Services. These employees perform a wide variety of mechanical repair and maintenance work that may include the repair and maintenance of automotive and heavy equipment, heavy trucks, pumps and compressors.

The assignments for this classification may be either oral or written accompanied by penciled sketches. Employees must be able to read and understand equipment repair manuals. Equipment Repair Specialists may be required to operate motor vehicles or other equipment as necessary for the performance of assignments and/or for testing purposes.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application and appointment, applicants must have all of the following:

Certification in five Automobile or Heavy Truck Mechanic licensing areas (State of Michigan and/or A.S.E. only)

At least two years full-time paid experience (No part-time experience will be accepted) in the repair and maintenance of a variety of automobiles and heavy equipment. Training at a certified technical school which provides in-class, hands-on training may be counted as experience

A valid license and an acceptable safe driving record with less than 9 points. (Indicate driver's license number on application.) Note: Correspondence courses or high school training courses may not be used as part of the two years experience.

Special conditions

Appointees within five months of service must become certified as a Master Mechanic (State of Michigan and/or A.S.E. only). If the certification is not obtained, the employee will be removed from the Equipment Repair Specialist position pursuant to the Department of Personnel/Human Resources and Department of Public Services procedures. Persons employed in this position must maintain Master Mechanic certification for the duration of their employment.

How to apply

Apply by visiting the link.

