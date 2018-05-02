Wayne County in search for an Engineer in Detroit

Job Title

Engineer 5/SCADA

Company Name

County of Wayne

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full-time

Job Summary

This position will serve as the lead Wastewater Engineer for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA) troubleshooting and operations at the Downriver Wastewater Treatment Facility. The Engineer 5 (SCADA) will maintain and verify documentation of electrical control systems which are monitored by SCADA. This includes electrical, network and power drawings. This position will verify programming is structured accordingly to existing SCADA Standards document and organize, maintain and monitor PLC programs before, after and during contractor modifications. Function as Network Administrator of all plant systems; maintain a log of network and electrical issues and notify proper Plant Management, other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

A Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering

Five (5) years of full-time paid Engineering experience, which must include working with SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System)

Two (2) years of full-time paid wastewater treatment experience

A valid State of Michigan driver's license and an acceptable safe driving record. (INDICATE MICHIGAN DRIVER'S LICENSE NUMBER ON FRONT OF APPLICATION).

How to apply

Please go to www.waynecounty.com to apply, submit education and inquire about more details.



