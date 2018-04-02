Wayne County is hiring auto/heavy truck mechanic

Job Title

AUTO/HEAVY TRUCK MECHANIC

Company Name:

Wayne County Government

Location

Romulus, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time, Permanent/ $45,969 Annually

Job Summary

Mechanics/Equipment Repair Specialists make a salary of $45,969 annually and enjoy a full line of health benefits including Medical, Dental, Vision. Paid Time Off and Holidays are offered. Overtime is available and is paid at time and a half.

Equipment Repair Specialists work under general supervision in the Equipment Division of the Department of Public Services. These employees perform a wide variety of mechanical repair and maintenance work that may include the repair and maintenance of automotive and heavy equipment, heavy trucks, pumps and compressors. The assignments for this classification may be either oral or written accompanied by penciled sketches. Employees must be able to read and understand equipment repair manuals. Equipment Repair Specialists may be required to operate motor vehicles or other equipment as necessary for the performance of assignments and/or for testing purposes.

Responsibilities and Duties

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application and appointment, applicants must have:

Certification in five (5) Automobile or Heavy Truck Mechanic licensing areas (State of Michigan and/or A.S.E. only); AND

At least two (2) years full-time paid experience (NO PART-TIME EXPERIENCE WILL BE ACCEPTED) in the repair and maintenance of a variety of automobiles and heavy equipment. Training at a certified technical school which provides in-class, hands-on training may be counted as experience; AND

A valid license and an acceptable safe driving record with less than 9 points. (INDICATE DRIVER'S LICENSE NUMBER ON APPLICATION.) NOTE: CORRESPONDENCE COURSES OR HIGH SCHOOL TRAINING COURES MAY NOT BE USED AS PART OF THE TWO (2) YEARS EXPERIENCE.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS

Appointees within five (5) months of service must become certified as a Master Mechanic (State of Michigan and/or A.S.E. only). If the certification is not obtained, the employee will be removed from the Equipment Repair Specialist position pursuant to the Department of Personnel/Human Resources and Department of Public Services procedures. Persons employed in this position must maintain Master Mechanic certification for the duration of their employment.

