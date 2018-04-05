Weld/Robotic Technician Journeyman needed in Plymouth

Job Title

Weld/Robotic Technician Journeyman

Company Name

Tower International

Location

Plymouth, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Tower International is seeking Weld/Robotic Technicians to join our team in our Plymouth MI facility. In this role, colleagues will be working within and supporting a team environment using good communication and interpersonal skills, while constantly striving to maintain a goal of zero downtime.

The successful candidate will have industrial weld/robotic technician experience, preferably in an automotive manufacturing environment. Candidates should be technically proficient, as well as comfortable working in a fast-paced manufacturing environment.

Qualifications and Skills

To be considered, candidates must have functional knowledge and skills in a majority of the areas listed below:

Provide technical support in developing and improving welding processes.

Assist in the integration, start-up and debug of plant floor welding equipment, including weld controls, MIG welding robots, resistance spot welding robots and projection welders (fasteners).

Provide support in the analysis and resolution of weld equipment failures.

Troubleshoot part fit-up problems.

Provide general weld support to Assembly Operators.

Working knowledge of Fanuc and ABB robot programming and general welding maintenance, including cap changes.

Assistance in development of the weld quality control process.

Be familiar with electrical and mechanical troubleshooting, AC motors and variable frequency drives (ABB, Endomat).

Controls knowledge including Norton sealant systems (Allen-Bradley, SLC 500 and SLC 5000 family of programmable controllers and Panelview operator interfaces; DeviceNet and ControlNet communications).

Knowledge of Fanuc and Abb robotics and GMAW welding equipment.

Familiar with low and high-pressure hydraulics, pneumatics, lubrication systems.

How to apply

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity, please apply online at www.towerinternational.com, or come to our location to pick up an application at 43955 Plymouth Oaks Boulevard in Plymouth, MI 48170.

