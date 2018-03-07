Welder needed in Lake Orion

Job Title

Welder - 2nd shift

Location

Lake Orion

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

Responsible for fitting and welding of steel, aluminum and Invar 36 parts using a MIG and/or TIG process.

Responsibilities and Duties

Set up welding machines based on the specifications of the job

Read and interpret blueprints and/or drawings to determine the specific welding requirements

MIG and/or TIG weld steel, aluminum and Invar 36 components based on the specifications of the blueprints and/or drawings

Repair broken or damaged parts.

Fabricate and revise fixtures, jigs, gauges, hand applies and special tooling and components

Keep work area clean and organized and take proper care of all equipment and facilities

Work with team members to maximize productivity and efficiency

Other duties as assigned by management

Qualifications and Skills

Completion of a one year certificate program in welding from a college or technical school; or one year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience with Steel, aluminum and/or Invar 36

Experience with MIG and TIG welding strongly preferred

This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required.

