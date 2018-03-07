Jobs

Welder needed in Lake Orion

Welder - 2nd shift

Lake Orion

Full-Time

Responsible for fitting and welding of steel, aluminum and Invar 36 parts using a MIG and/or TIG process. 

  • Set up welding machines based on the specifications of the job 
  • Read and interpret blueprints and/or drawings to determine the specific welding requirements 
  • MIG and/or TIG weld steel, aluminum and Invar 36 components based on the specifications of the blueprints and/or drawings 
  • Repair broken or damaged parts. 
  • Fabricate and revise fixtures, jigs, gauges, hand applies and special tooling and components 
  • Keep work area clean and organized and take proper care of all equipment and facilities 
  • Work with team members to maximize productivity and efficiency 
  • Other duties as assigned by management 

  • Completion of a one year certificate program in welding from a college or technical school; or one year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience 
  • Experience with Steel, aluminum and/or Invar 36 
  • Experience with MIG and TIG welding strongly preferred 
  • This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required. 

