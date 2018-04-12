Welder wanted at Ascent Aerospace in Lake Orion

Job Title
Welder - 2nd shift
Company Name
Ascent Aerospace
Location
Lake Orion, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time, Hourly
*** $500 Sign On Bonus *** (Limitations Apply!)
Summary of Position
Responsible for fitting and welding of steel, aluminum and Invar 36 parts using a MIG and/or TIG process.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Set up welding machines based on the specifications of the job
- Read and interpret blueprints and/or drawings to determine the specific welding requirements
- MIG and/or TIG weld steel, aluminum and Invar 36 components based on the specifications of the blueprints and/or drawings
- Repair broken or damaged parts
- Fabricate and revise fixtures, jigs, gauges, hand applies and special tooling and components
- Keep work area clean and organized and take proper care of all equipment and facilities
- Work with team members to maximize productivity and efficiency
- Other duties as assigned by management
Qualifications and Skills
- Completion of a one year certificate program in welding from a college or technical school; or one year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Experience with Steel, aluminum and/or Invar 36
- Experience with MIG and TIG welding strongly preferred
- Ability to lift heavy items up to 60 pounds consistently
- Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs and uses
- Ability to read blueprints, drawings, calipers and tape measures
- This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required
