Welder/Weld Repair Tech wanted at Tower International in Plymouth

Welder/Weld Repair Tech

Tower International

Plymouth, Mich.

Full Time

Tower International in Plymouth Michigan is a Tier I automotive assembly plant.

We are seeking candidates with previous experience welding in a manufacturing environment.

Candidates must have at least a high school diploma/GED. Preferred qualifications include experience MIG and stick welding, the ability to inspect MIG welds for quality defects such as porosity, off-seam welds, burn throughs, etc., the ability to use an oxy acetylene torch and plasma cutter, the ability to stand, walk, bend, reach for extended periods of time and the ability to repeated lift 35 pounds.

Candidates must be willing to work second and third shift & weekends. Starting wage rate of $14.00 per hour.

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity, please apply online at www.towerinternational.com, or come to our location to pick up an application at 43955 Plymouth Oaks Blvd in Plymouth, MI 48170.

