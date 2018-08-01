Wolverine Packing Co. looking for Order Selectors in Detroit

Job Title
Order Selectors
Company Name
Wolverine Packing Co.
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full-time, Hourly, OT paid over 8 hours/day
Job Summary
Are you looking for a steady job with excellent benefits, overtime hours and pay? If so, keep reading! We are looking or dependable, hardworking individuals who can meet the Wolverine standard of providing unparalleled service. Starting Pay: $15/hr.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Our Order Selectors primary duties will be to pull customer orders efficiently, correctly, with safety as the utmost priority.
- Safely operate stand up Hi-Lo and/or Electric Pallet Jacks according to company and OSHA standards
- Pull and palletize customer orders accurately and efficiently in the Distribution Cooler (cooler 30 degree temp) or Freezer (cold 0 degree temp) warehouse
- Inventory management
- Deal with coworkers, customers, and public in a professional and courteous manner
Hours: Night shift 6 p.m. - 6 a.m., rotating 5 and 6-day work weeks
Qualifications and Skills
- Minimum 18 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent
- Experience and training to safely operate Hi-Lo or Pallet Jack
- Experience in distribution or warehousing
- Industrial athlete! Able to lift 40-90 lb. boxes consistently throughout your shift
- Be in good health and pass a physical
- Pass a controlled substance drug screen
- Able to pass an aptitude test (math-specific)
- Able to work quickly and efficiently
- Energetic and respectful person with a positive attitude
- Willing and able to work 60+ hours per week in 0 degree or 35 degree temperature-controlled warehouse
How to apply
https://www.wolverinepacking.com/careers/
