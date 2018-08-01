Wolverine Packing Co. looking for Order Selectors in Detroit

Job Title

Order Selectors

Company Name

Wolverine Packing Co.

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full-time, Hourly, OT paid over 8 hours/day

Job Summary

Are you looking for a steady job with excellent benefits, overtime hours and pay? If so, keep reading! We are looking or dependable, hardworking individuals who can meet the Wolverine standard of providing unparalleled service. Starting Pay: $15/hr.

Responsibilities and Duties

Our Order Selectors primary duties will be to pull customer orders efficiently, correctly, with safety as the utmost priority.

Safely operate stand up Hi-Lo and/or Electric Pallet Jacks according to company and OSHA standards

Pull and palletize customer orders accurately and efficiently in the Distribution Cooler (cooler 30 degree temp) or Freezer (cold 0 degree temp) warehouse

Inventory management

Deal with coworkers, customers, and public in a professional and courteous manner

Hours: Night shift 6 p.m. - 6 a.m., rotating 5 and 6-day work weeks

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum 18 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent

Experience and training to safely operate Hi-Lo or Pallet Jack

Experience in distribution or warehousing

Industrial athlete! Able to lift 40-90 lb. boxes consistently throughout your shift

Be in good health and pass a physical

Pass a controlled substance drug screen

Able to pass an aptitude test (math-specific)

Able to work quickly and efficiently

Energetic and respectful person with a positive attitude

Willing and able to work 60+ hours per week in 0 degree or 35 degree temperature-controlled warehouse

How to apply

https://www.wolverinepacking.com/careers/

