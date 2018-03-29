World Heritage seeks Community Representative

Job Title

Community Representative

Location

Remote

Job Type

Part Time; Commission

Job Summary

As a World Heritage Area Representative you will be the most important link in the chain connecting all the individuals involved in the World Heritage exchange experience. You will be the most visible to the exchange students, host families and high schools.

Responsibilities and Duties

World Heritage Area Representatives wear many different hats:

Publicize World Heritage in their local communities

Recruit and screen prospective host families

Conduct host family orientations

Recruit high school students to spend an academic year overseas

Conduct student orientations

Offer support and guidance to exchange students and their host families during the exchange year assisting with and advising on problems that may arise

Plan and organize social and recreational activities for the exchange students

As you can see, there are a variety of tasks, but don't worry, as part of the World Heritage team you will be more than adequately prepared to perform your duties!

Qualifications and Skills

If you are looking to embark on an educational, fun, enriching and culturally rewarding adventure, consider joining the ever increasing number of friendly people who enjoy working as Area Representatives for World Heritage International Student Exchange Programs

