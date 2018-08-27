Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager in Howell

Job Title
Property Manager
Company Name
Your Peace of Mind, Inc.
Location
Howell, Michigan
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Property Management firm in Howell, MI is looking to hire a property manager for condominium association management. Primary responsibilities are to lead and facilitate the tasks of the board of directors. Starting salary range $32,000 to $35,000 annually.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Act as advisor and consultant to the Board of Directors (BOD) on all operational and business issues
- Act as a liaison between BOD and vendors and homeowners
- Manage vendors
- Solicit bids and proposals for service
- Conduct site visits on properties (twice a month minimum)
- Coordinate all maintenance of buildings and grounds
- Monitor maintenance requests
- Coordinate all related insurance claims
- Send out property communications (i.e. violation notices, etc.)
- Prepare and coordinate annual meeting notices, agenda, reports and locations
- Attend annual meetings
- Provide comprehensive monthly reports to BOD
- Attend board meetings
- Prepare board meeting agenda with BOD input
- Prepare draft budgets for associations
- Approve association invoices
- Maintain website information for properties along with the board of directors
- Aid in the development and enforcement of policies; rules and regulations
Qualifications and Skills
- Experience in a leadership, project management position
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong ability to work successfully in an ambiguous environment
- Strong skill set in taking initiative and focus on continuous improvement and efficiency
- Ability to think independently, especially under pressure
- Strong work ethic, organizational skills
How to apply
Please email your resume to denise@ypminc.com.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.