Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager in Howell

Job Title

Property Manager

Company Name

Your Peace of Mind, Inc.

Location

Howell, Michigan

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Property Management firm in Howell, MI is looking to hire a property manager for condominium association management. Primary responsibilities are to lead and facilitate the tasks of the board of directors. Starting salary range $32,000 to $35,000 annually.

Responsibilities and Duties

Act as advisor and consultant to the Board of Directors (BOD) on all operational and business issues

Act as a liaison between BOD and vendors and homeowners

Manage vendors

Solicit bids and proposals for service

Conduct site visits on properties (twice a month minimum)

Coordinate all maintenance of buildings and grounds

Monitor maintenance requests

Coordinate all related insurance claims

Send out property communications (i.e. violation notices, etc.)

Prepare and coordinate annual meeting notices, agenda, reports and locations

Attend annual meetings

Provide comprehensive monthly reports to BOD

Attend board meetings

Prepare board meeting agenda with BOD input

Prepare draft budgets for associations

Approve association invoices

Maintain website information for properties along with the board of directors

Aid in the development and enforcement of policies; rules and regulations

Qualifications and Skills

Experience in a leadership, project management position

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong ability to work successfully in an ambiguous environment

Strong skill set in taking initiative and focus on continuous improvement and efficiency

Ability to think independently, especially under pressure

Strong work ethic, organizational skills

How to apply

Please email your resume to denise@ypminc.com.

