Walsh College gets students out of the classroom to see different side of tax law

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - College students are getting out of the classroom and seeing a different side of tax law.

IRS Special Agent David Topolewski visited a class at Walsh College to give the students a glimpse into what happens at the end of the money trail. The students played the part of IRS field agents.

Recently, real-life IRS raids have become a familiar scene on the news. If you make a mistake on your tax return, it may cost you some money, but you're not going to jail. Genuine tax fraud, however, moves things up to a new level.

Very few, if any, of the accounting students will follow the path of field agent even if they go on to a career of working to catch criminals.

