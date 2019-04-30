Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Detroit, southeast Michigan

DETROIT - Looking for where to go and what to do to celebrate Mother's Day in the Detroit area?

There's sure to be something special in store to celebrate mom across southeast Michigan, whether it's a Mother's Day brunch or a visit to a local attraction.

Some of the Mother's Day events coming up to take part in from our events calendar include a Mother's Day Brunch at the Detroit Zoo, a Mother's Day Soul Jam at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts and a Mother's Day Wildflower Walk & Brunch at Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter.

For more event ideas coming up, view the calendar below or click here.

