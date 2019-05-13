Local 4's Kimberly Gill's first Mother's Day

DETROIT - Local 4 anchor, Kimberly Gill, gave birth on Jan. 28 to a healthy baby boy.

RELATED: Local 4's Kimberly Gill gives birth to beautiful baby boy

At the time of birth, Basil weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 and 3/4 inches tall.

Gill was joined by Local 4 anchors -- and moms! -- Karen Drew and Sandra Ali to discuss what Mother's Day means to them, how they balance work and family and to give advice to the new Local 4 mom.

You can watch the full story above.

RELATED: Mother's Day wishes from Local 4's own

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.