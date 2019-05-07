Mother's Day away: Kraft offers to cover babysitting bills up to $100 for moms

DETROIT - Hey moms!

Are you looking to spend some time alone this Mother's Day? One recent article found many mothers would appreciate some time away to relax and rejuvenate.

Kraft Foods wants to help.

The company is offering to pay for a babysitter on Mother's Day for any moms who want to have a spa day, go shopping without the kids, have brunch with friends or just spend the day in bed reading a book.

All you have to do is hire a babysitter, enjoy the day however you choose and go online to submit your receipt. Kraft will cover babysitting bills of up to $100.

It has about $50,000 to spend on this offer and will help mothers out until the money is gone.

Click here to visit the Kraft page, and Happy Mother's Day!

