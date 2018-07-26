$102M in residential developments announced for Detroit's historic Brush Park

DETROIT - Detroit's historic Brush Park neighborhood is getting three new residential developments.

City Growth Partners and American Community Developers, along with the city of Detroit, announced the three projects, totaling $102 million on Thursday with plans to construct three new residential developments in Brush Park: Brush House, Brush + Watson and The Brush 8.

Both developments are set to proceed through the design, approvals and permitting process between

August 2018 and August 2019, with an anticipated groundbreaking in March 2019 for The Brush 8 and

September 2019 for Brush House.

The projects’ openings are set for January 2020 and September 2021 respectively.

“We are honored that the city of Detroit has put their faith in our ability to add to the spirited, forwardthinking redevelopment of Brush Park. Our team is fully committed and looking forward to delivering two exceptional projects that add to the community and neighborhood,” said Moddie Turay Founder and Principal Partner of City Growth Partners. “An essential element of City Growth Partner’s design process will be community engagement across all phases of both projects.”

“As Detroit grows, we want to make sure that every Detroiter has an opportunity to participate in that growth,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “That means building truly mixed-income quality, affordable housing in our neighborhoods like Brush Park and ensuring that anyone can live in any neighborhood in Detroit, no matter their income or background.”

Brush House

The bigger of the two developments, Brush House will sit on an acre of currently vacant land which will be turned into a two-building rental development with retail and outdoor space, as well as underground parking.

Of the 178 units being planned, 20 percent will be set aside for affordable housing.

The Brush 8

Located at 3119 Brush Street, directly across from Brush House, City Growth Partners will also develop a 9,760-square-foot empty lot into eight luxury townhouses at an anticipated cost of $4.7 million. Led by DEP Design from Washington, DC, the design approach is to create a massing scale and rhythm that reflects the look of Brush Park during the mid 20th century.

Incorporating aspects of both single and semidetached homes, each 4-story townhouse will feature a 1- car garage, a penthouse setback off the street and a private rooftop terrace.

Brush + Watson

One of the three projects, Brush + Watson, plans to add 180 new residential units to the neighborhood in a $45 million development. American Community Developers, Inc., will set aside 90 units, or 50 percent, as affordable units. Of those units, approximately 45 will be available for starting around $1,000 a month to residents making 80 percent of the Area Median Income, or about $42,000 a year. An additional 45 units will be available to residents making 30-60 percent of the Area Median Income or about $16-28,000 a year with rent starting around $400-700 a month. The Area Median Income is set annually by federal housing rules.

The project will also add 8,500 square feet of new street-level retail and 170 underground parking spaces for residents. The Brush + Watson project is expected to break ground in late 2019, and is expected to be completed by 2021.



