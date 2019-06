FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps find a Farmington Hills family's missing dog, Hennessy.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is asking the public for tips and information in the case.

If you have any information call police at 248-871-2610.

