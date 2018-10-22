Sterling Heights residential care facility to pay $173,787 in overtime back wages to 52 employees

Integrated Living of Sterling Heights will pay $173,787 in back wages and liquidated damages to 52 current and former employees for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Michigan residential care facility will pay $173,787 in back wages and liquidated damages to 52 current and former employees for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Integrated Living of Sterling Heights was ordered to pay the amount after an investigation by the

U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division revealed it violated the FLSA.

Investigators determined the company paid its hourly home managers a reduced rate when they worked more than 50 hours in a week.

Managers were paid their normal hourly rate for working 50 hours a week, but were paid a lower rate when exceeding those hours.

This resulted in the managers receiving overtime rates lower than those required by law.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.