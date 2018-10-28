Newspaper: Michigan doesn't oversee 3K civilian officers

According to a recent report, Michigan has 3,000 civilian officers who operate with no state oversight.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the state hasn't created training requirements for the reserve officers, has no standards for screening their qualifications and doesn't have a process for monitoring their conduct.

The newspaper says the civilian officers' responsibilities range from directing traffic to serving as the partners of licensed officers on patrol. They're typically unpaid and can sometimes carry a firearm.

The lack of regulation comes despite numerous cases of questionable conduct by civilian officers. The newspaper found that civilian officers have included the former leader of a hate group, a convicted felon and a vigilante group that detained teens at gunpoint.

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards says it is unsure when regulations will be put in place since the agency has been overwhelmed by other responsibilities.

