Sterling Heights police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Sterling Heights police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Friday in the area of 15 Mile Road and Tiffany Drive.

According to police, a white Caravan was being driven west on 15 Mile Road. The pedestrian, an unknown woman, was attempting to cross 15 Mile Road from north to south in a dark section of the roadway with no crosswalk provided.

The woman entered the road while traffic was flowing in both directions and was eventually struck by the Caravan. The pedestrian was wearing white and black clothing at the time of the crash, which was captured on video from a nearby business.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor at this time, police said. The driver of the Caravan is cooperating with the investigation. The intersection of 15 Mile Road and Tiffany Drive was closed for around three hours while the investigation was completed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 586-446-2801.

