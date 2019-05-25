$778 million plan to prevent Asian carp from invading Great Lakes moves forward

The plan calls for installing fish-repelling devices at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

MICHIGAN - The Army Corps of Engineers' commanding officer has endorsed a $778 million plan for upgrading a lock-and-dam complex near Chicago to prevent Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite signed the final report Thursday.

It now goes to Congress, which would need to give authorization and funding for the project to proceed. The plan calls for installing fish-repelling devices at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.