'I ask you all to pray,' father of slain Detroit cop says

DETROIT - Four days after being shot, Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. died Sunday.

The 25-year-old officer, a new father, was on duty when he was shot in the head during a domestic violence call.

Doss’ father, who is a police officer himself, the police chief and the mayor spoke out about the tragic incident.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Doss could have worked anywhere as a police officer, but he chose to serve in the city in which he was born.

His loved ones, and the entire DPD family, are now grieving for the immense loss.

"I thank God for the 25 years (I had) to raise such a great young man," his father, Glenn Doss Sr., said.

The heartbroken father and Detroit cop is mourning the loss of his son with fellow officers, loved ones and the entire city.

"He loved the job and died doing what he loved, and I can live with that," Doss Sr. said.

On Wednesday, Doss Jr. was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of his squad car.

Doss Jr. and his partner, Samuel Anderson, were responding to a domestic violence call.

Police said when the pair got to the home on the east side, the shooter was standing outside waiting.

As Anderson rushed Doss Jr. to the hospital, he radioed others on the way.

"(He) called and warned other police cars of a shooter. He avoided further loss of life," Doss Sr. said.

"Even with what happened, I’m still ambitious and courageous in the job," Anderson said.

Doss Jr. had only been on the force for two years and just had a baby boy.

"I ask you all to pray," his father said.

"He is an American hero," DPD Chief James Craig said of Doss Jr.

A vigil for Doss Jr. is planned Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the 7th Precinct at 3501 Chene St.

Decharlos Brooks, 43, who was taken into custody for the shooting, was arraigned Saturday. He is charged with multiple counts of felony firearms, resisting and obstructing, and assault with intent to murder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded following Doss’ death.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.