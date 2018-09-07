'K-9 Blake' Purvis faces more charges after bringing dog into Motor City Casino

DETROIT - Blake Purvis, also known as "K-9 Blake," is serving a year in jail after being charged with multiple cases of impersonating a police officer.

Purvis' mother has never spoken about her son until now. She said she doesn't want to show her face due to the negative blowback she has already received about her son from the community.

"He needs more help than jail," she said.

Witnesses said Purvis would drive erratically and pretend to be a police officer.

Purvis now faces charges from an incident that happened in Motor City Casino in March. He reportedly brought a dog inside the casino while wearing a jacket labeled "K-9."

"He said, 'Mom, I went in there. Yes, I had the dog. Yes, I had my jacket,'" his mother said. "He doesn't get why. It doesn't say 'police.' It doesn't say 'security.' He doesn't get what that cost him."

Purvis' mother said he was diagnosed with high-functioning autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and that he wanted to be like his sister, who in the was military police. She said he went too far with putting lights on his van and having "K-9" labeled on his van and clothing.

"That is my child. I will never give up on my child," she said. "I might not support what he did. I don't have to support that."

