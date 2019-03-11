1,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power

Power is expected to be restored to most customers by Sunday evening.

DETROIT - Sunday's high winds led to thousands of power outages throughout Metro Detroit.

As of 5:30 a.m., DTE reported 10,000 of its customers in the region were without power. By around 1:30 p.m. a company spokesperson said 5,000 customers were still without power. Later in the evening, DTE reported it had restored power to all but 1,000 customers.

DTE Energy hopes to restore power to most of the customers impacted by 11:30 p.m. DTE is hopeful for minimal outages throughout the rest of the day.

