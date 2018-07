Police have arrested one person and are searching for another after an armed robbery in Redford Township. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have arrested one person and are searching for another after an armed robbery in Redford Township.

The incident happened east of Telegraph Road between Plymouth and West Chicago roads, police said.

One person was taken into custody, and police are pursuing a second person. He is described as a black man wearing a gray shirt.

Both men are accused in the armed robbery of a citizen, police said.

