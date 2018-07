DETROIT - Detroit police said one person was arrested and another is still wanted in connection with illegal dumping that was caught on video.

Paul Bennett and Shaun Hall Jr. were seen on video dumping trash on the side of the road from a black pickup truck, according to Detroit police.

You can see the full video above.

Bennett was arrested in connection with the incident, but Hall is still on the loose, police said.

Paul Bennett (left) and Shaun Hall Jr. (right). (WDIV)

