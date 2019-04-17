Authorities: 1 arrested after 2 shot in northern Michigan

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man has been arrested after two people were shot in a home in Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole says one of the shooting victims and two small children were removed Tuesday morning from a rear door of the house on U.S. highway 31 in Free Soil Township and taken to a hospital.

The suspect surrendered about 8:30 a.m. and police later found the second victim’s body inside the home which is in a rural area outside of Ludington, about 205 miles (330 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Cole said guns and ammunition also were found.

The shootings were reported to 911 just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. The condition of the other shooting victim was not released.

