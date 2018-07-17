1 arrested after police find woman dead at Sterling Heights apartment

A woman was found dead at the Lakeside Terraces in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - One person was arrested Tuesday after police found a woman dead while responding to a call at an apartment in Sterling Heights, according to authorities.

Police were called to the Lakeside Terraces on Pine Drive for reports of family trouble. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was taken into custody. The connection between that person and the woman was not revealed by authorities.

No further specifics were released about the woman's death.

