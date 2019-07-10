1 arrested at Detroit Charter Revision Commission meeting

DETROIT - Things got heated at Tuesday night's Detroit Charter Revision Commission meeting while several Detroit police officers were on hand to keep the peace.

Many residents came to the meeting split and many left the exact same way. The meeting was the first since news came of one commissioner filing a police report against the other for assault. The complaint was later dropped by Detroit police.

The newly formed committee was elected to oversee a three-year revision process for government structure and define what elected officials can do. But Tuesday night's meeting made it clear that the nine commissioners and community members are not on the same agenda.

The crowd was vocal. The commission voted to move all future meetings to the Coleman A. Young Center for the sake of safety.

At least one person was arrested for disorderly conduct when they refused to quiet down after officers escorted them from the meeting.

