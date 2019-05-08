1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 14 Mile, Orchard Lake following chase

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A passenger was killed Wednesday morning in a crash at 14 Mile and Orchard Lake roads.

The driver of the car is hospitalized after the SUV she was driving smashed into a lightpole at the roundabout at 14 Mile Road, Orchard Lake Road and Northwestern Highway in West Bloomfield Township.

An SUV smashed into a lightpole May 8, 2019 at the roundabout at 14 Mile Road, Orchard Lake Road and Northwestern Highway in West Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

The crash happened after a police chase that was terminated by Farmington Hills police. The chase started after a traffic stop. It's unclear what the traffic stop was for.

Some of the debris from the carsh ended up in the parking lot of a restaurant across the road.

The entire intersection, or roundabout, is shut down to traffic.

