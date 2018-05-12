1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A shooting Friday night on Detroit's west side left one man dead and another man injured.

Police said the men, both in their 40s, were being pursued by a blue vehicle while they were driving on the 7700 block of Plainview Avenue, near Tireman Avenue. Someone from the blue vehicle was shooting at the men with a 40 caliber weapon, police said.

The shooter or shooters in the blue vehicle hit and killed the driver and struck the passenger in the arm before fleeing the scene, police said.

The passenger is being treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.