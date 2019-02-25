1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after pickup truck strikes two employees at Troy car wash, police say

TROY, Mich. - One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a pickup truck came off the automated wash area and struck two employees at Jax Kar Wash in Troy, police said.

Authorities said the two employees were struck around 1 p.m. Monday near the car wash exit. They were taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck was not injured, police said.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash. There is no indication the car wash malfunctioned, according to police.

The driver, a 64-year-old Rochester man, underwent a sobriety check. Nobody has been taken into custody.

Jax Kar Wash is loacted on West Maple Road just east of Coolidge Highway.

Watch Jermont Terry's report from Local 4 News at 4 below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.