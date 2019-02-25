News

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after pickup truck strikes two employees at Troy car wash, police say

Pickup truck came off automated wash area, police say

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Derick Hutchinson

TROY, Mich. - One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a pickup truck came off the automated wash area and struck two employees at Jax Kar Wash in Troy, police said.

Authorities said the two employees were struck around 1 p.m. Monday near the car wash exit. They were taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck was not injured, police said.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash. There is no indication the car wash malfunctioned, according to police.

The driver, a 64-year-old Rochester man, underwent a sobriety check. Nobody has been taken into custody.

Jax Kar Wash is loacted on West Maple Road just east of Coolidge Highway. 

  • Watch Jermont Terry's report from Local 4 News at 4 below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.