LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - A woman in her late 20s is dead and another person is in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln Park late Monday night.

The shooting occurred Garfield Avenue and Washington Avenue, near Southfield Road and Ford Street.

The condition of the second victim was not immediately known.

