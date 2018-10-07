1 dead, 2 in critical condition after stabbing at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a stabbing at a gas station in Detroit.

The stabbing happened at 12:26 a.m. Sunday at the Marathon Gas Station in the 7000 block of Livernois Avenue.

The fatal victim is a man believed to be between the ages of 28 and 30. He suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Two other victims, a 20-year-old man and another man, were stabbed in the stomach. They are both at the hospital listed in critical condition.

A fourth person, a 32-year-old female, also suffered a cut to her left arm, but is stable.

No other information was immediately available.

